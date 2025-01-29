Homes are getting smaller and the market that drove top end audio is downsizing in Australia, while the younger upwardly mobile market is getting into minimalistic design, and still need to be educated on what is “real audio” after being lulled into thinking Sonos is actually premium audio, so what is the future for premium audio and large speakers.

According to research groups the luxury audio market is entering a new phase of growth, shaped by shifting economic conditions, changing consumer behaviours, and a renewed appetite for high-end sound systems.

According to Futuresource Consulting, the market for premium audio is still “healthy” with 2.4% growth tipped this year.

“After a year of mixed fortunes in 2023, the luxury audio market has demonstrated its resilience,” says Guy Hammett, senior market analyst at Futuresource Consulting.

“Our research shows affluent consumers are continuing to invest in premium sound. And while external pressures, including economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, have cast a shadow over global markets, luxury audio has proved to be unbreakable.”

Research reveals that 2023,the market in Australia and the rest of the world declined.

Described as a marginal decline in unit shipments, down 0.3% to 565,000, the sector still delivered revenue growth due in part to price rises with the market climbing 2.4% to reach US$2.9 billion in 2024.

This stability highlights the unwavering demand among many high-net-worth individuals, whose spending habits remain largely unaffected by financial turbulence analysts claim.

“Fast-forward to the end of 2024, and our preliminary figures show the market is back to volume growth,” says Hammett.

“For many buyers, high-end audio is not just about performance. It’s an investment in craftsmanship, exclusivity and experience. This resilience is setting the stage for renewed expansion. Fresh innovations and new product launches are driving the market forward, reinforcing the sector’s position as an aspirational and experience-driven industry.”

Ironically the Asia Pacific Countries are where sales have fallen.

Currently The U.S. is emerging as the key driver of future growth.

With economic policies increasingly favouring wealth creation, high-end spending is expected to gain momentum, further boosting demand for premium audio.

Europe remains a stronghold, supported by a high concentration of affluent consumers.

According to the analyst’s economic instability continues to cast uncertainty over the region, tempering the pace of expansion.

They also claim that Asia-Pacific, is currently encountering headwinds, with economic challenges leading to more cautious spending among buyers.

While this has impacted short-term demand, Futuresource expects the region to remain integral to the long-term success of the luxury audio industry.

Speakers are still the driving force behind as they continue to dominate the luxury audio market.

Ultra-premium models remain highly sought after, with consumers increasingly gravitating towards bespoke, handcrafted designs that fuse aesthetics with performance along with minimalistic speakers that “look stylish” claim dealers.

Top end amplifiers are also tipped to make a comeback.

The category is expected to see renewed interest as brands introduce new models featuring cutting-edge digital technology and enhanced connectivity.

Turntables, once a booming segment, have experienced a minor slowdown. However, their status as collector’s items and design statements ensures they remain deeply embedded in the luxury landscape.

High-end headphones priced above $1000 are delivering mixed results.

Strong demand outside of Australia helped offset a weaker performance in Asia Pacific.

Researchers claim that as wireless technology improves and brands push the boundaries of audio engineering, it’s expected that this segment will gain traction in the year ahead.

As for 2025 and beyond Futuresource forecasts a volume CAGR of 6% between 2024 and 2028, with annual shipments expected to achieve 737,000 units by the end of the period.

In value terms, the market is on course to achieve 8% CAGR, climbing to $4.3 billion.

“The industry is making a decisive shift towards ultra-premium audio experiences, with brands increasingly focused on craftsmanship, exclusivity, and the pursuit of sonic perfection,” says Hammett.

“With new players entering the market and innovation accelerating, luxury audio is set to become even more dynamic. We’ll see brands continuing to push the boundaries of high-fidelity sound, easing the market into an exciting new phase and capturing the imaginations of discerning consumers worldwide.”