As Huawei gets ready to release one of its most advanced laptops – the MateBook X Pro 2024 – in China later this week, it finds itself once again within the eye of a political storm halfway around the globe.

Some US lawmakers are railing against the fact that the device is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor capable of AI functionalities – despite the company being under US trade restrictions since 2019.

However, the US granted a special trade licence to Intel permitting the American chipmaker to export to Huawei.

The decision has been challenged by some lawmakers and even rival chipmakers AMD. That permit is also expected to conclude by the end of this year – with little hope for it being renewed.

A few years ago Huawei found itself embroiled in a storm as governments around the world rushed to cancel contracts for Huawei to work on their 5G networks amid concerns that their products could contain a backdoor for the Chinese government to spy.

Australia was one among the many governments that refused Huawei to be involved in its 5G networks.

Here in Australia, retailers such as JB Hi-Fi have even pulled their Huawei laptops from their websites over the years. A link on the Huawei Australia website shows laptops that are at least three years old.

Amazon Australia does sell Huawei notebooks, though these are shipped from overseas – especially Amazon UK.

There are no plans announced immediately from Huawei to bring the MateBook X Pro 2024 to Australia. The new MateBook X Pro has a lightweight design and weighs in at just 980 grams – making it lighter than even the 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air.

With a recent thawing of the relationship between Australia and China – the Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi visited the country in March, marking the first visit by the country’s foreign minister to Australia in seven years. Maybe, it won’t be long before you see a MateBook X Pro 2024 on a retail shelf near you.