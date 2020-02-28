HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Facebook > Tech Gone Wrong: CNN Reporter’s Live Cross Fail

Tech Gone Wrong: CNN Reporter’s Live Cross Fail

By | 28 Feb 2020
, , , ,

Have you ever seen a TV reporter do a live cross with googly eyes? Or a wizards hat?

Thanks to Facebook’s face filters, CNN reporter Justin Hinton unknowingly reported on the snow conditions while an array of hilarious filters morphed onto his face.

Hinton set out to Madison County, located in North Carolina, to report on the snowfall and how it was impacting roads and traffic.

(Photo: CNN Live)

But as he started broadcasting his live report on the station’s Facebook page, a wizard’s hat, cat whiskers, space helmet and even googly eyes stole the show.

As a true professional, Hinton continued his report seemingly unphased by the filters. But as time went on, the face filters became more obscene.

Among other filters was a purple mustache and fake giant dumbbells, with artificial arms carrying out a workout. Hilton apparently had no idea, instead claiming to have accidentally turned on the app’s face filters just moments before going live.

‘The (photographer) I was working with said something about the screen having weird faces,’ Hinton wrote in a Facebook post. ‘He didn’t elaborate, so I said it would probably go away. Needless to say, it did not go away.’

(Photo: CNN Live)

And viewers are delighted in the hilarious mistake.

‘These filters are cracking me up,’ one person commented. ‘I would watch the weather more!’ another commented.

It was only when he saw the comments that Hinton realised his unexpected report filters.

‘My bosses, coworkers, friends PIOs and more called/texted saying how funny it was,’ he added.

‘If you can’t laugh at yourself, what’s the point of laughter?’ Hinton said in his Facebook post. ‘I hope you enjoyed the snow day, and remember to smile and laugh!’

About Post Author
Journalist reporting on news, business, finance and technology. Twitter: @camillatheak
, , , ,
You may also like
Facebook The Latest Coronavirus Victim, Cancels F8 Event
Millennials Slammed As Lazy & Don’t Want To Do An Apprentership
Coronavirus: PlayStation & Facebook Exit Game Developers Conference
US Tax Agency Sues Facebook For $9bn In Unpaid Taxes
Social Media Giants Face Lawsuits For Defamatory Reviews
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Revealed: Uber Air’s Fleet Of 1,000 Helicopters For Melbourne
Hardware Industry Investigation
/
February 28, 2020
/
Facebook The Latest Coronavirus Victim, Cancels F8 Event
Communication Coronavirus Facebook
/
February 28, 2020
/
Harvey Norman’s Franchise Profit Sheds $21.92 Million
Finance Hardware Harvey Norman
/
February 28, 2020
/
Cricket To Feel Nine’s Cost Cut, TV Channels Struggle To Profit
Content Finance Industry
/
February 28, 2020
/
Apple Reportedly Releasing An iPad Keyboard With Major Design Change
Apple Hardware Industry
/
February 28, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Revealed: Uber Air’s Fleet Of 1,000 Helicopters For Melbourne
Hardware Industry Investigation
/
February 28, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Ride sharing giant Uber has plans for a helicopter service rolling out in Melbourne as soon as this year in...
Read More