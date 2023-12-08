WhatsApp has now added support for self-destructing voice messages, as well as photos and videos, allowing the user to select a feature called ‘View Once.’

The audio message, photo, or video will disappear as soon as the recipient has played it. This was added to further improve privacy for those users paranoid someone can access their WhatsApp.

In a statement it was said, “For reading out your credit card details to a friend, or when you’re planning a surprise, you can now also share sensitive information over voice message with added peace of mind.”

“For consistency with View Once photos and videos, View Once voice messages are clearly marked with the “one-time” icon and can only be played one time.”

WhatsApp claims the messages are still protected by end-to-end encryption, and says the feature will be rolling out to users globally over the coming days.