WhatsApp has ended support for smartphones running Android 5.0 and Android 5.1, leaving owners of some ageing handsets unable to continue using the messaging service.

The change raises WhatsApp’s minimum requirement to Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It applies to both WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business.

The cutoff is based on the operating system rather than a specific manufacturer or handset. Older phones upgraded to Android 6.0 or later will continue working, while devices permanently stuck on Android 5.0 or 5.1 are no longer supported.

Android 5.0 was released in 2014, followed by Android 5.1 in 2015. Both versions have been without security updates for years and may lack the technical capabilities required by newer WhatsApp features.

Affected users should first check whether a system update is available by navigating to Settings, About Phone and Android Version, although the precise menu names vary between manufacturers.

If the device cannot be updated to Android 6.0 or later, users will need to move to a newer smartphone to retain access to WhatsApp.

Before switching devices, users are advised to back up their conversations through WhatsApp. Android users can save their history to Google Drive or transfer a local backup to another compatible device.

Losing operating-system support does not automatically delete a WhatsApp account or its chat history. However, an unsupported handset will no longer run a compatible version of the app, making a backup important before access is lost.

iPhone users face a separate change from November 30, when WhatsApp will increase its minimum requirement from iOS 15.1 to iOS 15.5.

Most affected Apple devices can avoid disruption by installing the latest available software. Apple released iOS 15.8.8 this year for older devices including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, first-generation iPhone SE, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

WhatsApp regularly withdraws support for older operating systems to focus its development and security work on newer platforms.