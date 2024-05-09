Lenovo is preparing to launch a brand new tablet globally, the Tab K11 Plus. Recently, the device has picked up multiple certifications, including TDRA, UL Demko, and TUV Rheinland.

Speculation suggests the tablet will be a rebranded version of the Lenovo Zhaoyang K11 recently launched in China.

The Tab K11 Plus is tipped to measure in at 7.15mm thick and weigh about 520g. It will also feature a full aluminium construction, with a flat back and sides, and the back will include a rigid strip of PMMA and polycarbonate materials.

On the front, there’s the possibility of an 11.5-inch 2K display, with an 86.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The display will reportedly offer 400nits of peak brightness with 72 per cent NTSC colour gamut coverage and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The display also has certifications for low blue light and flicker-free dimming, minimising eye strain during long periods of use.

It’s expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which is an octa-core 4G processor with a clock speed of 2.4GHz. This indicates the tablet is intended more for entertainment and productivity, rather than gaming.

Additionally, the tablet could come with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB internal storage, expandable with a TF card.

It’s also tipped to have a large 8,600mAh battery offering 14 hours browsing time, 12 hours video playback time, and up to 900 hours of standby. This is expected to be paired with around 20W fast charging support.

The tablet is likely to offer a single 8MP camera on the front, with 1,080p video recording and a 13MP autofocus camera on the back, with up to 4K video recording.

Speculations suggests the camera system could come with AI shooting assistance, a beauty filter, HDR mode, back blur for calls, and face recognition support for security.

For audio, it’s tipped the tablet could come with a quad-speaker setup, complete with Dolby Atmos tuning and built-in microphones.

Additionally, it will reportedly come with a customisable shortcut button underneath the volume and power buttons on the side. Users will be able to assign different actions for both single and double clicks, including launching an app, toggling Bluetooth, Hotspot, Airplane mode, flashlight, and video/audio recording.

Finally, the tablet is expected to come with Stylus Bluetooth keyboard support, and be offered in Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE versions.

Both models are tipped to offer dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and an IP52-certified rating against dust and water resistance.

Lenovo has yet to confirm any of these specifications, however, since the tablet has picked up key certifications, it’s likely to debut in the coming weeks.

Pricing and availability for Australia will be revealed upon release.

ChannelNews has recently reported that Lenovo is also planning to focus on the integration of AI in its PCs.

To do this, the company recently launched a new range of new tablets and desktops including the ThinkPad P1 Gen 7, P16v i Gen 2, P16s i Gen 3, and P14s i Gen 5.

This range is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and NVIDIA RTX Ada Generation GPUs, and will be available in late May 2024 in Australia, with prices ranging from A$2,849 to A$6,099.