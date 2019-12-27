What To Expect From CES 2020

We are a month away from one of the biggest tech shows of the year and already questions are being asked about who is in and who is out.

Samsung has canned their big annual press conference, but they will do a keynote, Marley and Homedics have also pulled out however local accessories Company Cygnett is expanding their presence at the big event in Las Vegas that kicks off on the 6th of December 2020.

This annual trade show held in Las Vegas in January is supposed to revolve around the latest innovations in the consumer electronics market however Australian retailers are claiming it’s getting “way too difficult to get around” and the appearance of boats and Uber copters are not products traditionally sold in retail stores.

With 25% of the show now automotive many retailers claim that they are turning to IFA in Berlin to make key purchasing decisions.

If there’s one thing we can count on seeing at CES 2020, it’s an abundance of 5G hardware built into devices from TV and appliances to new 5G mobile devices.

The 8K TV battle has already kicked off between LG and Samsung, but the brands to watch for are TCL and Sharp who will make a return to the 8K TV market in 2020 in Australia.

There will also be a strong focus on artificial intelligence and now that sex toys are permitted, there should be a fair few of them, too along with new Robot vacuums however Chinese Company Ecovacs has gone very quiet in Australia following a management shakeup.

Now management doesn’t return calls and PR events that were useful under prior management have dried up in Australia.

We are also set to see a battle of the processors with AMD set to go head to head with Intel as brands look for more power and efficiency from their processor partner. One of the big brand players at CES will be Qualcomm who are set to roll out new 5G processors.

AMD announced a host of desktop and mobile CPUs this year, so it’s unlikely it will refresh them in January. Instead, it’s likely we’ll see a successor to the 7nm Radeon VII GPU it showcased at CES 2019, and possibly a line of flagship GPUs. Some pundits suspect we could see a range of laptop-based CPUs and GPUs. Rumours are sparse though, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Digital Trends has already made some predictions.

What to expect from Samsung at CES 2020?

There will be no press conference

Samsung is a name that’s synonymous with CES, with the manufacturer often using the trade show as a platform to showcase its latest televisions, including 4K TVs and 8K TVs. So, what does Samsung have in store for CES 2020? Well, it looks like its event will be headlined by a line of all-screen, bezel-less QLED TVs. The Company is also set to reveal new Lifestyle sound and TV systems as well as new thin TV’s.

What to expect from Apple at CES 2020?

Roundtable: 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday, January 7

Apple will be at CES 2020 for the first time in 28 years to promote its longheld stance on privacy innovations in technology.

Apple won’t be announcing any new hardware, instead, the fruit-named company’s Senior Director of Privacy, Jane Horvath, will be there to discuss its stance on consumer privacy at “Chief Privacy Officer Roundtable” with executives from Facebook and a commissioner from the Federal Trade Commission.

What to expect from Intel at CES 2020?

Press Conference: 4 p.m. PT on Monday, January 6

Intel has long used CES to announce its latest chipsets, notably taking the wraps off the first 10nm Ice Lake CPU at CES 2019. Pundits expect it to follow suit for CES 2020, using the trade show as a platform to announce some new, more advanced 10nm CPUs. We could even see some fresh low-end and midrange CPUs were thrown into the mix and the launch of its Intel Xe GPUs, too.

What to expect from LG at CES 2020?

Press Conference: 8 a.m. PT on Monday, January 6

What won’t LG announce at CES 2020? The South Korean company has a long history of announcing everything from smart washing machines and home-brewing systems to mirrored doors with built-in touchscreens at the tech bonanza, as well as new OLED TVs, envelope-pushing developments, like rollable and transparent screens, and mid-range Android smartphones.

LG announced on December 11 that it will unveil three new LG Gram laptops — a refreshed LG Gram 14, LG Gram 15, and LG Gram 17, each of which will feature the latest 10th-generation Intel Core (Ice Lake) CPU and a maximum of 24GB of DDR4 32000MHz RAM — and one 2-in-1 at its press conference on January 6.

These products are not currently sold in Australia.

As if that wasn’t enough, the tech titan has also confirmed that it will be showcasing a range of 8K TVs at CES 2020, which the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) says are the first to have received 8K Ultra HD certification. This has resulted in LG branding them the first “real 8K TVs’ — a dig at arch-rival Samsung’s current 8K TVs, which lack the accreditation.

What to expect from Nvidia at CES 2020?

CES 2020 isn’t just for brand-new hardware announcements: Manufacturers also use it to showcase their recent innovations. In Nvidia’s case, this will no doubt include a demonstration of the shiny new Nvidia Shield TV and Nvidia Shield TV Pro, which were unveiled back in October, but could see the introduction of some new components (think: graphics cards) as well.

What to expect from Sony at CES 2020?

Press Conference: 5 p.m. PT on Monday, January 6

TVs, TVs, and more TVs. That’s what Sony will bring to the table at CES 2020 because let’s face it: That’s what it has done in the past. It’s safe to assume it will announce a couple of Dolby Atmos soundbars in tandem, and maybe even some teasers for the much-anticipated PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation VR 2 (PSVR2) — so don’t rule anything out for this one, folks.

What to expect from Lenovo at CES 2020?

According to Matt Codrington, Managing Director, Lenovo ANZ, we can expect to see a range of smarter, faster and more productive devices which will enable seamless work/ life integration. Foldable devices are set to be at the forefront of tech, with the new technology likely to reshape portability and productivity. Always connected laptops are also in the works, with greatly enhanced battery life, supporting voice and pen interfaces, and accommodating traditional input and output modes. Lenovo is also keeping its eye on 5G networking, labelling it a major disruptor to the entire technology industry.

What to expect from Harman at CES 2020?

Harman is pushing its popular JBL brand to the forefront with a new range of soundbars featuring technology not yet available in the current lineup. For headphones, JBL will be unveiling a new lifestyle On-ear/over-ear category alongside a new range of True Wireless earphones at different price points. Under the Harman Kardon range, a full relaunch of the brand in Australia and New Zealand is leading the way. The current Smart Audio range will also see some significant updates beyond the recently launch JBL Link range.