What To Expect At IFA 2023

By | 17 Aug 2023

We are just two weeks out from the IFA 2023 trade show in Berlin, and it’s already shaping up for some big announcements to be made by brands who were restricted in the past by COVID.

JBL and Loewe are just two brands that are set to roll out new products with Australian retailers set to be given a look at new Loewe TV’s and a new range of European manufactured appliance from Loewe who are better known for their premium TV’s and audio gear. Also at IFA will be Australian Company Cygnett who are set to reveal a new range of integrated appliances.

One of the first announcements is set to come from JBL who are set to release their first range of wi-fi-powered home speakers, presumably to take on the likes of Amazon and Google at the affordable end of the smart speaker market.

Chinese brand Honor who is trying to cut deals to enter the Australian market is set to reveal a competitor to Samsungs new Fold 5.

The Magic V2, is being described as the world’s thinnest and lightest foldable phone.

It’s set to be revealed at the IFA 2023 keynote ‘Unfold Tomorrow’ on 1st September.

Also launching new products are LG, Samsung, Hisense, TCL and Sennheiser.

Samsung is holding a press conference on Thursday 31st August, and while we don’t know yet what is being announced we do know that there will be no new TV announcements.

Sennheiser whose sales have slowed in Australia is set to show off their new small Ambeo soundbar which we have revealed in a separate story today.

The Ambeo Mini is entering the market late and will compete up against the struggling Sonos Sound bar that is also struggling in the Australian market.

Sennheiser representatives have readied us for “brand new products” (plural!) so we might have a new headphone model too.

Under new management the show runs from Friday 1st to Tuesday 5th September 2023.

ChannelNews will be reporting live from the show floor in Berlin to keep you posted on all the announcements.

We also expect new announcements from Philips and several appliance brands.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
