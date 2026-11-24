No announcement have been made on the shape of the new Narta entity following a decision to pull the plug on Narta International the groups former buying enity that was well known for it’s trips and junkets.

Questions were already being raised about the groups multi million dollar lavish European junket to celebrate their 60th birthday with Narta Chairperson Kay Spencer playing a key role in the May 2025 event.

Days out from the lavish European junket Narta chair Kay Spencer presided over an $800,000 increase in salaries for key staff, and a luxury 60th anniversary cruise out of Lisbon while the buying group’s revenue was falling, 18 months before Narta announced that the existing business Narta International Pty Ltd was being wound up.

Narta said last week it would voluntarily wind up its existing entity after JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys and e&s walked away from the group, leaving independent retailers including Retravision, Bing Lee and Betta Group without a major CE and appliance buying group.

Spencer, who has chaired Narta Australia and New Zealand since 2017, has not commented publicly since the announcement.

No clarity has been announced as to what the new business will look like or how they will operate as a services entity.

At this stage ChannelNews understands that the JB Hi Fi Group will work with the services Company when it is rolled out.

Concerns raised during lavish cruise

At the event, Spencer told members and suppliers that revenue had fallen 3.1% and that the group had struggled to grow sales in the second half of 2024.

“Times are difficult at home and we know that you have sacrificed and prioritised time to be here,” she told attendees.

Narta billed the cruise as a 60th birthday celebration rewarding the appliance and consumer electronics industry.

$25 million on marketing and conferences

ChannelNews previously reported that Narta recorded marketing and conference expenses of $25,214,379 in the financial year before the cruise.

Industry sources claim Spencer also travelled to Portugal before the event to inspect restaurants and accommodation.

Under Spencer’s chairmanship, Narta became known for hosting members and suppliers at premium properties in Australia and overseas, including the Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin during the IFA trade show.

Narta’s 2024 and 2025 financial results showed the group was already under pressure.

Retailers walk

Winning Appliances had already left Narta before JB Hi-Fi Group, which owns The Good Guys, announced it would part ways with the group. e&s followed.

ChannelNews understands several brands decided shortly after the JB Hi-Fi announcement that they would no longer deal with Narta.

Narta says it is solvent

In its statement, Narta said cost reductions within the existing structure would not deliver the long-term outcome it was seeking, citing “long-term property commitments and associated operating liabilities”.

“Importantly, Narta is solvent and has the financial capacity to meet its obligations through this process. This is a considered and proactive decision, not one driven by an inability to meet our commitments,” the statement said.

The statement did not detail what costs had been cut, or whether the decision to hold the 60th anniversary event in Europe rather than Australia had contributed to the group’s position.

Spencer moved from executive chairman to non-executive chairman in 2017, when chief executive Michael Jackson took over operational leadership and day-to-day management.

Following the axing of Narta by JB Hi Fi 14 key management staff were immediately retrenched, they will have a bleak holiday season job hunting.

In a letter to suppliers Narta general manager Tony Carrier provided a list of axed staff claiming that he was helping them find a job, the only problem was that they did not syndicate the information to key trade media.

Among those made redundant is Jason Eras, Aileen Zhang from marketing Tony Carrier Alistair Robins who was previously let go by Panasonic.

Others included Jason Busuttil, and James Randazzo.

Narta and Spencer have been contacted for comment.