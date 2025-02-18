Home > Latest News > Wharfedale Aston Speakers Aim To Excite Audiophiles & Collectors

Wharfedale Aston Speakers Aim To Excite Audiophiles & Collectors

By | 18 Feb 2025
Wharfedale Aston heritage speakers. Image: Wharfedale

You’ll need to act quickly if you lust after a pair of Wharfedale limited-edition Aston Heritage loudspeakers.

Only 500 pairs of these bookshelf speakers will be available for sale. “When it’s gone, it’s gone!,” Wharfedale warns.

Yet it’s the craftsmanship and sound quality that should make the Aston a success.

Wharfedale Aston heritage speakers. Image: Wharfedale

Wharfedale Aston heritage speakers. Image: Wharfedale

Wharfedale was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Huntington, Cambridgeshire, UK.

Its founder, Gilbert Briggs, sought to offer a true Hi-Fi experience with the thrill and emotion of performance reproduced in a natural and realistic way, says Wharfedale.

The Aston is the brainchild of Peter Comeau, Head of Acoustic Design at IAG, the parent group that owns Wharfedale.

Wharfedale Aston heritage speakers. Image: Wharfedale

Wharfedale Aston heritage speakers. Image: Wharfedale

“As a signature model, Comeau was able to take his time with the Aston, free from the commercial deadlines of core product lines,” the company says.

“Not only designed and engineered in the UK, Aston is manufactured here, as a limited edition, made not for the masses but for the passionate, knowledgeable few.”

Within the UK, a pair of Aston speakers and stands will set you back £1999, which is currently A$3971.

However, Wharfedale is listing the Australian price as A$5000 which sounds expensive.

The company is yet to list the Aston on its Australian website.



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
