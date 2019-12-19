Westpac Joins Apple Pay With Delay

It’s the last of the big four banks to jump on board the popular Apple Pay pay service.

But despite popular demand and customer complaints, metropolitan Westpac customers will have to wait till June 2020 until they have access to it.

Australia’s second largest bank announced to rollout Apple Pay services to its various brands next year, including St George, Bank SA and Bank of Melbourne.

Westpac’s delay is due to the difference of company platforms and systems, according to a company spokesperson. As Westpac updates their systems, they will roll out Apple Pay to their regional brands.

So while regional Westpac customers will be able to make card-free purchases both online and in person, metro customers will have to keep their wallets on hand for now.

But Westpac’s chief executive, David Lindberg, insists that delivering Apple Pay to customers is a top priority for the bank.

‘We want to assure Westpac customers we are working to bring them Apple Pay as quickly as possible, while we rollout the technology across our different banking platforms,’ Lindberg said.

‘We’re excited to introduce Apple Pay for St.George, Bank of Melbourne and BankSA as part of our commitment to changing out business to better meet the needs of customers.’

The rollout comes after Westpac’s major competitors, Commonwealth Bank and NAB, adopted Apple Pay earlier this year. Smaller banks such as Suncorp and ING also use the payment service.

It makes Westpac one of the last major banks to deliver the service to their customers.

It also comes after an embattled two years for Westpac, which has seen the bank embroiled in scandals involving convictions of financial misconduct arising out of the Banking Royal Commission and more recently – money laundering crimes involving child exploitation and terrorism.