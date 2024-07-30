A new in-app calling feature aimed at stopping bank impersonation scams has been introduced by Westpac and Optus.

Westpac SafeCall will allow customers to receive calls via the app that are Westpac branded, verified by Optus and show a reason for the call.

“This will help give customers more certainty in the legitimacy of the call, at a time when bank impersonation scams are among the most common scam types impacting customers,” said Westpac.

Westpac CEO Peter King explained how the service worked.

“When a customer receives a call from Westpac, their phone will display Westpac as the caller, along with a verification by Optus and a reason for the call. This will help to provide customers with the confidence and added security to help beat scammers and know that they really are talking to their bank,” King said.

King said Westpac currently detected 69 percent of all scam cases.

Optus Interim CEO Michael Venter said the venture with Westpac was illustrative of “how Optus is leveraging its network capabilities and digital solutions to create value for our partners and their customers”.

Westpac SafeCall is powered by cloud communications company Vonage, a part of Ericsson.

SafeCall will be gradually rolled out to Westpac customers in the coming months.

The capability will also mean customers can call the bank via the Westpac app.