Scentre Group’s quarterly results show that foot traffic and tenant occupancy is back to pre-COVID levels, with its 42 Westfield Living centres bringing in $6.4 billion in retail sales.

In the three months to September 30, the group’s tenants saw a $2.7 billion jump in sales compared to the same quarter in 2021.

This is 14.8 per cent higher than the same quarter in 2019.

For the year-to-date (to September 30) Westfield tenants made $18.4 billion in sales, up 23.6 per cent year-on-year, while occupancy rates have risen to 98.8 per cent.

Westfield’s membership program is hovering close to three million, increasing 200,000 during the three months.

“The Group’s operating performance is strong with customers continuing to return to our destinations and our business partners’ sales growing at an increasing rate,” Scentre Group CEO Elliott Rusanow said.

“Our team is focused on our strategy of creating the places more people choose to come, more often, for longer.”