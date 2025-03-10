Westfield owner Scentre Group is in advanced discussions with the New South Wales government to secure rezoning approvals that would pave the way for over 4000 new homes across two of its shopping centres.

According to the Australian Financial Review, following previously approved high-rise residential developments at Westfield Hornsby in Sydney and Westfield Belconnen in Canberra, Scentre is now focused on obtaining similar approvals for Westfield Warringah Mall in Sydney’s Northern Beaches and Westfield Tuggerah on the Central Coast.

If successful, these projects would bring Scentre’s total potential residential developments to over 8000 homes.

Sources familiar with the discussions revealed that the NSW government is considering an approval that would enable the construction of more than 2000 homes at Warringah Mall. Meanwhile, the rezoning application for land adjacent to Westfield Tuggerah, which could accommodate 2100 homes, is already in the final assessment stage and a decision is expected within months.

The push for more high-density housing aligns with state governments’ efforts to combat the ongoing housing crisis, particularly as new home construction rates have plummeted compared to previous decades. Planning Minister Paul Scully has reportedly engaged with Scentre Group on these developments but declined to comment publicly on the projects before formal approvals are granted.

Beyond Warringah and Tuggerah, Scentre has also initiated preliminary discussions with the NSW government regarding potential rezoning at Westfield Parramatta, Eastgardens and Kotara. It is also exploring opportunities for Westfield Woden in Canberra and Southland in Melbourne’s southeast, particularly in areas aligned with major infrastructure projects like Victoria’s Suburban Rail Loop.

While Scentre is pursuing rezoning approvals, the company has yet to decide whether it will take on the role of developer or partner with external builders. Chief Executive Elliott Rusanow said in a recent earnings call that the company is primarily focused on securing approvals before deciding on the next steps in construction.