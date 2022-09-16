HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Western Digital’s 7,300MB/s Gaming SSD Comes To Oz

By | 16 Sep 2022

Western Digital has announced that it’s high performance WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD is now available for Aussie gamers, after it was announced at the What’s Next Western Digital Event earlier this year.

Joining the company’s already extensive WD_BLACK range, the new SSD has been designed with the hardcore gamer in mind, boasting blistering speeds that kill load times and provide users with a seamlessly smooth gaming experience.

The SN850X NVMe is a PCIe Gen4 SSD sporting predictive loading capabilities, adaptive thermal control and minimized latency that maintains it’s optimal 7,300MB/s read speeds.

Western Digital’s latest gaming powerhouse is an ideal solution for not only PC gamers but console gamers looking to improve the storage and performance of their PS5 or Xbox Series X or S.

For PC gamers, the WD-BLACK Dashboard now features Game Mode 2.0, a platform that unlocks even more performance boosting features.

The SN850X can also be purchased with an optional heatsink for 1TB and 2TB models.

And as the final cherry on top, Western Digital have fitted the new SSD with RGB lighting that allows it to amplify the visuals of your gaming beast.

The WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD is now available for purchase in Australia, with prices starting at $290 for non-heatsink models and $329 for heatsink models.



