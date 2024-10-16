The Blue Screen of Death has appeared after users installed Microsoft’s Windows 11 2024 Update – also known as 24H2 – according to tech forum chats.

According to Windows Latest, this could relate to the redundant array of independent disks (RAID) controller, which helps the PC use multiple storage drives as one storage unit.

The site says Microsoft was “aware of an issue where a small number of devices with certain SSDs from Western Digital could run into Blue Screen of Death errors”.

It says Microsoft is “planning to pause this year’s biggest upgrade on certain configurations”.

ChannelNews checked Microsoft’s “Windows 11, version 24H2 known issues and notifications” page on Wednesday afternoon and it didn’t appear to have addressed the matter.

“Users are seeing two errors in the event viewer – stornvme and The driver detected a controller error on \Device\RaidPort1 or 2,” wrote one user on the Western Digital chat.

Another said that after updating from 23H2 to 24H2, Windows 11 was occasionally freezing up for several seconds “then crashes on the login screen after starting up, usually with ‘Critical Process Has Died’, though I’ve also noticed ‘Kernel Data Inpage Error’ sometimes”.

“If it doesn’t crash right away then it’s usually fine afterwards, though I’ll still occasionally get crashes after a while,” they added. “No dump file is created, but event viewer almost always shows a ‘The driver detected a controller error on’ error right at the time it freezes.”

A third user started getting blue screens about six days ago.

“Always same event when crashing: ID 11 stornvme \Device\RaidPort1. Installed WD Dashboard and latest SSD firmware but did not help. MemTest86 passed without errors. Blue screen happens randomly. Sometimes even right after a reboot. Opening device-manager reliably causes BSOD.”