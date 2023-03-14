HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Western Digital Named Among World’s Most Ethical Companies

Western Digital Named Among World’s Most Ethical Companies

By | 14 Mar 2023

Western Digital have been named one of the most ethical companies in the world by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

Taking the prestigious honour for the fifth year, this recognition honours companies demonstrating business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance practices.

Ethisphere saw Western Digital as a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

They are one of only six honourees in the tech industry. This year there a total of 135 honourees through 19 countries and 46 industries.

“Every year, our ethics and compliance team sets ambitious goals as we seek new ways to train, educate, and familiarise our colleagues with the criticality of ethics in the workplace,” says Tiffany Scurry, SVP and Chief Compliance Officer at Western Digital.

“To be recognised by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row showcases our commitment to doing business the right way every day.”

Ethisphere agree. “Organisations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance,” says Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne.

“We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honourees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership.”

So how do you find yourself in such esteemed company? The assessment process includes more than 200 questions  on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, and initiatives that support a strong value chain.

Western Digital are focussed on unlocking the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it.

“Core to our values, we recognise the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals,” they say.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Memory Chip Market Hits 2008 Lows
Western Digital Deliver Milestone Capacity
Western Digital Hard Drive Range A Must-Have For All
Western Digital’s ‘Purple’ Security Range Gives Peace Of Mind
Western Digital Partner With Sony For Official PS5 SSDs
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Boost Mobile Wins Injunction Against Optus
Latest News
/
March 14, 2023
/
Chinese EV Brands Will Dominate By 2026: Gartner
Latest News
/
March 14, 2023
/
Westpac Issues Bleak Retail Forecast: Worse Than Previous Three Recessions
Latest News
/
March 14, 2023
/
Samsung Fake Moon Pics And Dust-Free Foldable Phone
Latest News
/
March 14, 2023
/
Consumer Confidence Dives To April 2020 Levels
Latest News
/
March 14, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: Boost Mobile Wins Injunction Against Optus
Latest News
/
March 14, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
The Federal Court granted Boost Mobile interlocutory relief, ruling that Optus must remove the word ‘Boost’ from all its branding...
Read More