Western Digital have been named one of the most ethical companies in the world by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

Taking the prestigious honour for the fifth year, this recognition honours companies demonstrating business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance practices.

Ethisphere saw Western Digital as a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

They are one of only six honourees in the tech industry. This year there a total of 135 honourees through 19 countries and 46 industries.

“Every year, our ethics and compliance team sets ambitious goals as we seek new ways to train, educate, and familiarise our colleagues with the criticality of ethics in the workplace,” says Tiffany Scurry, SVP and Chief Compliance Officer at Western Digital.

“To be recognised by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row showcases our commitment to doing business the right way every day.”

Ethisphere agree. “Organisations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance,” says Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne.

“We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honourees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership.”

So how do you find yourself in such esteemed company? The assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, and initiatives that support a strong value chain.

Western Digital are focussed on unlocking the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it.

“Core to our values, we recognise the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals,” they say.