Western Digital is marking cyber security month with the launch of its Purple range — a range of surveillance hard drives and microSD cards designed specifically for the mainstream security camera market.

The WD Purple Pro Surveillance Hard Drive starts from $114 for 1TB and ranges up to a massive 22TB system. Designed with tarnish-resistant components to withstand harsh environments, and advanced storage for smart video solutions, advanced AI-enabled recorders, and video analytics servers. It also supports up to a 550 TB/yr workload rate.

For smaller, but still robust, storage solutions, Western Digital’s WD Purple SC QD101 microSD card uses advanced 96-layer 3D NAND technology, for ultra endurance, high performance, and wide capacity range, in a range up to 1TB – with 32GB cards available from $79.

“With the fast-growing market of security cameras, and growing adoption of 4K video, this card offers the right combination of longevity and capacity to handle the 24/7 continuous recording workload,” WD explains.

The WD Purple range is available now.