HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Western Digital Launches ‘Purple’ Security Range

Western Digital Launches ‘Purple’ Security Range

By | 17 Oct 2022

Western Digital is marking cyber security month with the launch of its Purple range — a range of surveillance hard drives and microSD cards designed specifically for the mainstream security camera market.

The WD Purple Pro Surveillance Hard Drive starts from $114 for 1TB and ranges up to a massive 22TB system. Designed with tarnish-resistant components to withstand harsh environments, and advanced storage for smart video solutions, advanced AI-enabled recorders, and video analytics servers. It also supports up to a 550 TB/yr workload rate.

For smaller, but still robust, storage solutions, Western Digital’s WD Purple SC QD101 microSD card uses advanced 96-layer 3D NAND technology, for ultra endurance, high performance, and wide capacity range, in a range up to 1TB – with 32GB cards available from $79.

“With the fast-growing market of security cameras, and growing adoption of 4K video, this card offers the right combination of longevity and capacity to handle the 24/7 continuous recording workload,” WD explains.

The WD Purple range is available now.

 

 


497920

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
REVIEW: Swann’s AllSecure 2K Wireless Security System Is Worth Every Cent
Google Slammed As Cookie Policy Crumbles
Western Digital Partner With Sony For Official PS5 SSDs
Swann’s New NVR Security Kit Can Be Set Up In “Minutes”
Australian Businesses Major Ransomware Targets
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Samsung Odyssey Ark: Bigger is Better
Latest News
/
October 17, 2022
/
BREAKING: Microsoft Using Tax Havens, Subsidiaries, To Minimise OZ Tax
Latest News
/
October 17, 2022
/
REVIEW: MSI Summit E16 Flip A12 – For The Professionals
Latest News
/
October 17, 2022
/
Federal Ministers Shorten O Neil & Plibersek Missing In Action Over Woolworths Data Breach
Latest News
/
October 17, 2022
/
Telstra Doesn’t Need TPG Spectrum: Optus Report
Latest News
/
October 17, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Samsung Odyssey Ark: Bigger is Better
Latest News
/
October 17, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
I recently bought a monitor for my home office / corner of the living room and in order to be...
Read More