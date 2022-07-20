Digital storage giant Western Digital (WD) has announced that it is now shipping a new range of 22TB hard drives, with each model providing a specific business solution.

The new range is made up of the WD Gold HDD for IT/data centre channel customers, WD Red™ Pro for network attached storage (NAS) and WD Purple™ Pro for smart video/surveillance.

As WD announced in their What’s Next Western Digital Event, the new hard drives boast much more than just massive storage, including several industry firsts that reflect the company’s continuous innovation.

The entire new range boasts OptiNAND technology, which incorporates iNAND Universal Flash Storage, energy-assisted PMR, triple-stage actuator and HelioSeal, all working together to deliver the industry’s highest areal density at 2.2TB per platter and resulting in 22TB CMR HDDs.

While SSDs have become the norm in many cases, WD’s continued innovation and dedication to the development of HDDs has proven that the format is still incredibly powerful and can boast high performance, alongside much bigger storage sizes.

For more information, visit the Western Digital Website.