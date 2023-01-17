HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Western Digital Releases New Hard Drive Range

By | 17 Jan 2023

With workflow piling up, Western Digital has launched a number of high-performance portable SSDs and hard drives to expand storage, protect content, and back up important files.

The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe, which comes with a 2-year limited warranty, allows you to quickly and easily move photos and videos from your phone to your laptop, which could be helpful for students and office workers.

A stylish swivel design protects the connectors when you toss the drive in your bag or pocket, and a keyring hole makes it easy to take it with you on the go.

Once files are on your drive, you can use the high-speed USB 3.0 connector to transfer them to your USB Type-C computer.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD V2, starting at $399, boasts lighting-fast transfer speeds (2000MB/s2 read/write speeds), IP55 water resistance and drop protection so you can safely transfer files and edit straight from the drive.

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD V2

Its forged aluminium chassis that acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds and the SSD has up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance.

It comes in capacities of 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB with a 5-year limited warranty.

My Passport HDD, starting from $79, is a portable work life essential with up to 5TB storage capacity. Its built-in 256-bit AES hardware encryption with password protection helps keep your digital life’s contents secure and is compatible with both Windows and Mac. The device comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

My Passport SSD delivers read speeds of up to 1050 MB/s, write speeds of up to 1000 MB/s, capacity of up to 2TB and a stylish design from a starting price of $189.

My Passport SSD

It is shock and vibration resistant and drop resistant up to 1.98m.

You can keep your data safe with password-enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption and simple backup.



