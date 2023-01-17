With workflow piling up, Western Digital has launched a number of high-performance portable SSDs and hard drives to expand storage, protect content, and back up important files.

The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe, which comes with a 2-year limited warranty, allows you to quickly and easily move photos and videos from your phone to your laptop, which could be helpful for students and office workers.

A stylish swivel design protects the connectors when you toss the drive in your bag or pocket, and a keyring hole makes it easy to take it with you on the go.

Once files are on your drive, you can use the high-speed USB 3.0 connector to transfer them to your USB Type-C computer.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD V2, starting at $399, boasts lighting-fast transfer speeds (2000MB/s2 read/write speeds), IP55 water resistance and drop protection so you can safely transfer files and edit straight from the drive.

Its forged aluminium chassis that acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds and the SSD has up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance.

It comes in capacities of 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB with a 5-year limited warranty.

My Passport HDD, starting from $79, is a portable work life essential with up to 5TB storage capacity. Its built-in 256-bit AES hardware encryption with password protection helps keep your digital life’s contents secure and is compatible with both Windows and Mac. The device comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

My Passport SSD delivers read speeds of up to 1050 MB/s, write speeds of up to 1000 MB/s, capacity of up to 2TB and a stylish design from a starting price of $189.

It is shock and vibration resistant and drop resistant up to 1.98m.

You can keep your data safe with password-enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption and simple backup.