EXCLUSIVE: Westan Snares Audio Pro Distribution

5 May 2023

Swedish sound Company Audio Pro has appointed Westan as their new distributor for consumer products, the previous distributor was Melbourne based Aqipa.

ChannelNews understands that several other distributors were in the running, but two chose not to pursue a relationship due to a sticking point relating to the amount of older Audio Pro stock, that is currently in the channel.

Westan is believed to have reached agreement with Audio Pro over the current stock with several new products set to be released into the market shortly.

Recently Westan was appointed to distribute Pioneer receivers in Australia by the Premium Audio Company.

Kamil Aghtan the CEO of Westan said “Audio Pro is an excellent premium audio brand that already has a reputation for premium sound products in Australia. Shortly we will introduce a new range of products for the Australian market”.

Among the new products distributed by Westan will be the Audio Pro G10, a wireless smart speaker that has been described by reviewers as “oozing confidence”, runs Google’s rock-solid smart controls and “delivers an exceptional sonic punch from what is a rather handsome form factor”.

Audio Pro was founded in 1978 and is based in the town of Bålsta, Sweden. Today they specialize in manufacturing premium audio equipment, including wireless speakers, bookshelf speakers, and home theater systems.

Around the world Audio Pro has built up a reputation for premium sound quality, sleek designs, and innovative features.

Tcompany offers a range of wireless speakers that use Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity to stream music from smartphones, tablets, and computers, in the past the business that also manufactures products for other brands had a problem with Wi Fi connectivity.

Their speakers are designed to deliver a rich and immersive sound experience, with deep bass, clear vocals, and detailed high the Company claims.

In addition to wireless speakers, Audio Pro also manufactures a range of bookshelf speakers and home theater systems. These products are designed for use in larger rooms and are capable of producing high-quality sound at high volumes.

Many of Audio Pro’s speakers use advanced technologies, such as DSP (digital signal processing) and active crossovers, to ensure accurate sound reproduction and precise control over the speaker’s frequency response.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
