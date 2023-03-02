The next step in the evolution of Windows is clearly centred on AI-powered features, due to advances in the x856 chip.

It hasn’t been officially announced yet, but major players Intel and Microsoft appear to be strapping in for Windows 12 to make the impact we’ve been expecting.

Reports say Intel have used internal conversations to discuss their next-gen CPUs, saying they will support Windows 12. Both Intel and Microsoft have refused to comment on the leak regarding Intel preparing to support Windows 12.

While it appears inevitable, Microsoft are yet to comment on Windows 12, though there are already hints they will include AI-integrated features.

“As we start to develop future versions of Windows we’ll think about other places where AI should play a natural role in terms of the experience,” says Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s head of consumer marketing, talking about the new Windows 11 update which pulls in the AI-powered version of Bing.

If that’s not enough of a signpost for you, talking at CES 2023, Windows chief Panos Panay said, “AI is going to reinvent how you do everything on Windows.”

Meanwhile, Microsoft head of applied sciences group Steven Bathiche has noted AI has the potential to have a , “profound impact on how you use your computer and how it will essentially evolve in regards to its form.”

As such, if Microsoft do intend to incorporate AI into Windows 12 as much as it sounds, it would fit with their hardware partners Intel and AMD who are optimising chips to handle AI workloads.

There have already been reports of Intel noting Windows 12 in internal memos, and AMD recently launched their Ryzen 7000 mobile processors, the first x86 chips to house a dedicated AI engine.

Meanwhile, Microsoft are already updating Windows 11 to fit this vision, making it faster than the annual updates promised, and incorporating the AI-powered Bing into the taskbar.

Soon it should be able to tell you if you need a haircut…