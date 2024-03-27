LG has started rolling out webOS 23 to select 2022 TV models, which includes a refreshed home screen, as well as new features.

2022 LG TV owners from North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have revealed they are receiving notifications about a firmware upgrade from webOS 22 to webOS 23.

LG has stated the update will roll out gradually, and will be available from the TVs built in update menu.

The webOS 23 firmware is currently rolling out to the CS, C2, and G2 OLED models, bringing with it a refreshed home screen with ads, and other changes including settings at a glance, helpful tips, stabilised performance, and enhanced security.

The company has confirmed the 2022 8K OLED and 8K LCD models will also gain the update. Currently, it’s unknown if the A2 and B2 OLED models will also receive it.

WebOS 23 was first introduced with the 2023 TV models, with a one-year delay in upgrades for older TVs. This means webOS with built in Chromecast support won’t be available until 2025 for older models.

LG has committed to four version upgrades over a five-year period for 2022 models and later.

It’s important to note that it’s impossible to revert back to an earlier version after an update.

See below the confirmed 2022 TVs gaining webOS 23: