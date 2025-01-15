Weber has released a new range of grills and smokers for 2025. Among them is the new Smoque Wood Pellet Smoker.

It has a temperature range of 180 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and features a new vent system that circulates smoke and heat around the cooking chamber more efficiently. It has a maximum temperature of 500°F.

The Smoque follows Weber’s Searwood wood pellet grill which debuted last year. The Smoque has a similar overall design to the Searwood.

However, a noticeable difference on the new model is the simplified controller. You still get support for two wired food probes, but this grill is controlled by a single knob.

Weber says that the grill’s low-and-slow cooking technique is aided by the new Smoquevent system, which replaces the company’s Flavorizer bars from both the SmokeFire and Searwood.

The Smoquevent system is located between the burn pot and the cooking grates, and circulates smoke and air evenly around food and throughout a cast aluminum cookbox.

As is found on the Searwood, the Smoque too features a Rapidreact PID Controller, which works as the grill’s activity hub and allows the grill to recover quickly after you’ve opened the lid.

It continuously monitors key components to maintain consistent heat and adjusts automatically for better performance.

Weber claims that a fast heat-up function allows the grill to reach its target temperature in just 15 minutes. A Smoke Boost setting can be activated with via the turn-and-press knob.

An LCD controller provides real-time updates on the smoker temperature, cook status, food probe readings, and timers.

The Smoque can be paired with the Weber Connect App 2.0 to also access and control the wood pellet smoker remotely.

To manage its maintenance, an angled grease sheet directs drippings into a easy-to-access grease catch that has been discreetly tucked away. Ash collection falls to the bottom of the cook box and is swept into the same grease catch.

For now, Weber is yet to confirm the exact availability and pricing for the Smoque in Australia, although it has already gone on sale in the US. The new line includes two models: the 22″ for US$699 (A$1128) and the 34″ XL for US$899 (A$1450).