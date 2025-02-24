Home > Latest News > We Have Known For Years That Kaspersky Software Was High Risk Why Did It Take The Federal Government So Long To Ban It

We Have Known For Years That Kaspersky Software Was High Risk Why Did It Take The Federal Government So Long To Ban It

By | 24 Feb 2025

For two decades the tech world has known that Russian software giant Kaspersky was questionable at best, now the Labor Federal Government has finally woken up to the security threat that Russian Companies software poses.

Years ago, we reported we reported that Eugene Kaspersky, co-founder of Kaspersky (Seen below) told some of his lieutenants in 2009 that they should attack rival antivirus software maker AVG Technologies by “rubbing them out in the outhouse”. I once fronted him face to face over the way that his so called secure software was capturing and distributing confidential data from systems running his software.

Home Affairs Department secretary Stephanie Foster revealed at a Senate estimate hearing that Kaspersky had been banned, he failed to explain why it had taken so long considering the bans in place on Chinese security cameras.
It appears that only now has government departments and agencies been told to remove the company’s products by April 1, according to a notice published under Foster’s name by the department.

The note reads Kaspersky “poses an unacceptable security risk to Australian Government, networks and data, arising from threats of foreign interference, espionage and sabotage”, the notice said.

Foster’s notice added that the ban is intended to send a “strong policy signal to critical infrastructure and other Australian governments regarding the unacceptable security risk associated with the use of Kaspersky Lab” products.Kaspersky

The ban on Kaspersky comes just weeks after the Australian government banned Chinese artificial intelligence platform DeepSeek from government-issued computers and phones.

The US banned Kaspersky products from American government devices last year, prompting the company’s withdrawal from that market. The company has denied claims it has ties to Russian security services.

More than 400 million users have the questionable software on their PC’s.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Kaspersky Security Software Banned Over Russia Links
How Desperate Is Nine & Free To Air Networks?
Chep Slammed As Pallet Shortages Hurt Supply Chain
OPINION: Is It Time For The Federal Government To Step Up After Optus Hack Attack
Kaspersky Considered National Security Threat Says US FCC
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

ViewSonic Launches Ultra-Fast Gaming Monitor
Latest News
/
February 24, 2025
/
Asus Unveils Mouse With Built-In Aromatic Oil Diffuser
Latest News
/
February 24, 2025
/
EXCLUSIVE:Samsung Australia To Restructure Mobile & Consumer Business B2b Division To Be Added
Latest News
/
February 24, 2025
/
Apple’s M4 MacBook Air Set To Debut Soon
Latest News
/
February 24, 2025
/
Kogan Shares Still Struggling As Net Profit Climbs Nearly 20%
Latest News
/
February 24, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

ViewSonic Launches Ultra-Fast Gaming Monitor
Latest News
/
February 24, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
ViewSonic has introduced its XG2737 gaming monitor which features a 27-inch screen with a 520Hz refresh rate, reported to be...
Read More