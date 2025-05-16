Home > Latest News > We Are Rewind Revives the Boombox with Retro GB-001

We Are Rewind Revives the Boombox with Retro GB-001

By | 16 May 2025

French audio brand We Are Rewind has launched a bold new retro-inspired boombox that’s equal parts nostalgia and modern tech.

The GB-001, priced at A$770, reinvents the iconic ‘80s boombox for the Bluetooth generation.

The sleek, matte black unit doesn’t just look the part with its analogue VU meters and chunky carry handle, it also delivers serious functionality.

As well playing and recording cassette tapes, the boombox pumps out 104W of power through two dedicated woofers and tweeters, promising “natural sound” with spatial stereo imaging.

Beyond Bluetooth 5.4 streaming and AUX input compatibility, the GB-001’s cassette deck is the main attraction.

It supports both Type I and Type II tapes, offers pitch control, Dolby B emulation for clearer playback, and even lets you record from wired or Bluetooth microphones.

A 3,000mAh rechargeable battery powers for up to 10 hours (tape playback) or 28 hours (Bluetooth with headphones). When it’s time to recharge, the battery is user-replaceable.

We Are Rewind’s earlier hit, the WE-001 cassette player, has also got a stylish update with the EDITH edition, which leans into ‘80s Barbiecore aesthetics.

Finished in bubblegum pink with teal accents, the EDITH pairs Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C charging and has a rugged aluminium body with cassette recording and playback. It’s available now for A$240.

Cassette tape sales have quietly surged over the last decade, and We Are Rewind is clearly betting big on analogue appeal.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Sony’s WH-1000XM6 Sets a New Standard for Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade
Eversolo Unveils Affordable, Feature-Packed Streaming Amplifier
Sonos Rolls Out AI-Powered Speech Enhancement for Arc Ultra
Shokz OpenDots Offers Cheaper Alternative To Bose
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Electrolux Jacks Up Prices Blames Rising Freight Costs
Latest News
/
May 16, 2025
/
Garmin Launches New Forerunner 570 and 970 Smartwatches for Performance-Driven Athletes
Latest News
/
May 16, 2025
/
After $15M Price Fixing Fine Milwaukee Tools Tries To Fix Reputation
Latest News
/
May 16, 2025
/
Who Was The Senior Industry Executive Who Thought He Had A Job At Harvey Norman Until They Said ‘No Thank You’.
Latest News
/
May 16, 2025
/
Netflix’s AI-Powered Ads Are Coming And They Might Be Watching You
Latest News
/
May 16, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Electrolux Jacks Up Prices Blames Rising Freight Costs
Latest News
/
May 16, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Electrolux is one of the first major retailers to slap a hefty price rise on Electrolux goods in Australia spanning...
Read More