French audio brand We Are Rewind has launched a bold new retro-inspired boombox that’s equal parts nostalgia and modern tech.

The GB-001, priced at A$770, reinvents the iconic ‘80s boombox for the Bluetooth generation.

The sleek, matte black unit doesn’t just look the part with its analogue VU meters and chunky carry handle, it also delivers serious functionality.

As well playing and recording cassette tapes, the boombox pumps out 104W of power through two dedicated woofers and tweeters, promising “natural sound” with spatial stereo imaging.

Beyond Bluetooth 5.4 streaming and AUX input compatibility, the GB-001’s cassette deck is the main attraction.

It supports both Type I and Type II tapes, offers pitch control, Dolby B emulation for clearer playback, and even lets you record from wired or Bluetooth microphones.

A 3,000mAh rechargeable battery powers for up to 10 hours (tape playback) or 28 hours (Bluetooth with headphones). When it’s time to recharge, the battery is user-replaceable.

We Are Rewind’s earlier hit, the WE-001 cassette player, has also got a stylish update with the EDITH edition, which leans into ‘80s Barbiecore aesthetics.

Finished in bubblegum pink with teal accents, the EDITH pairs Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C charging and has a rugged aluminium body with cassette recording and playback. It’s available now for A$240.

Cassette tape sales have quietly surged over the last decade, and We Are Rewind is clearly betting big on analogue appeal.