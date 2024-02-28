HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > WBD Ends Paramount Global Talks: Report

WBD Ends Paramount Global Talks: Report

By | 28 Feb 2024

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has reportedly halted talks with Paramount Global, according to a report on CNBC.

WDB had been considering talks for several months before deciding to walk away from Paramount Global, CNBC said in the report, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Skydance Media, the film and TV studio run by CEO David Ellison, is still performing due diligence on a potential transaction, according to two sources who spoke to CNBC.

Earlier this month the Wall Street Journal reported that Comcast and Paramount were having talks about a joint venture or partnership that would enable their Paramount+ and Peacock streaming services to be joined together.

The CNBC report said that spokespeople for Comcast, Paramount Global, Skydance Media and Warner Bros. Discovery had declined to comment.

Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav had a preliminary conversation with Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish, CNBC reported in December.

Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav

The companies engaged in more serious merger discussions in January, but talks cooled off this month, it said.

WBD shares fell 10% on Friday after the company missed analyst targets for earnings and revenue. The stock has fallen 47% in the past year and is near a 52-week low, said the report.

A post on thewaltdisneycompany.com earlier this month said that WBD, Fox and Warner Bros had reached an agreement to form a new joint venture to launch a sports streaming service this autumn to capture younger viewers who are not tuned in to television.

Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish



About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Telstra Owned Fetch Has Developed Their Own TV OS
UPDATED: Network Ten Owner Sacks Senior Executive
Should The CEO Of Network Ten Be The First To Be Dumped By Paramount?
Network Ten Owner Dumps 800 Staff
US Moves Could Spark Local Streaming Service Shake Up
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

iOS 17 Supported iPhones To Be Compatible With iOS 18
Latest News
/
February 28, 2024
/
Emotiva Revamps Airmotiv X Loudspeaker Range
Latest News
/
February 28, 2024
/
HP Unveils Updated Envy x360 With Latest Intel And AMD CPUs
Latest News
/
February 28, 2024
/
Sonos Delays $749 Headphone Launch, Blames Tech Issues, Channel Skeptical
Latest News
/
February 28, 2024
/
US Judge Condemns Google’s Play Store Settlement As Bad Deal
Latest News
/
February 28, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

iOS 17 Supported iPhones To Be Compatible With iOS 18
Latest News
/
February 28, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
According to sources, all iPhone models that currently support iOS 17 will have the ability to upgrade to iOS 18....
Read More