While Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip6 was recently launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold6 at an event in Paris, deliveries of it has commenced in several markets. A new teardown video now shows some of the key physical components of the new device.

In PBKReview’s teardown video, you will notice some immediate improvements that the Z Flip6 has over the Z Flip5, such as the use of a 50MP sensor in the main camera.

The 2024 model also features a larger combined battery capacity of 4,000mAh, compared to the 3,700mAh in its predecessor.

It is split between two cells – the main one with 2,870mAh and a secondary cell with 1,130mAh capacity.

As GSM Arena explains, the Z Flip5’s battery was split into a 2,700mAh main and 1,000mAh secondary cells, so the latest edition has managed to pack more into each.

Another major improvement this year is the addition of a vapour chamber which is essential for cooling the chipset. In the Z Flip6, it’s a large and is reportedly even bigger than the one inside the S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy Z Flip6 has also received a higher repairability score than the Z Flip5, with the difference being in how easy it is to repair the screens.

Another similar video by JerryRigEverything also tests the durability of the new Galaxy Z Flip6 and showcases that large vapour chamber. The video peels the display apart. The first layer is the plastic protector, followed by another layer and then below that UTG which can crack like regular glass. The device has a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow on the outside and a 6.7-inch internal display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.