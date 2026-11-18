International fans of Australian sport will have a new way to follow the AFL and NRL, with WatchAFL and WatchNRL moving to DAZN’s global sports streaming platform.

The expansion targets audiences across 200 markets and brings two of Australia’s biggest sporting competitions alongside international properties including NFL Game Pass, NHL.TV, FIFA+, Courtside 1891 and Rally TV.

Now supporters overseas will have access to more Australian football through a single global streaming provider.

Both services were previously operated as standalone apps by Foxtel Group, which was acquired by DAZN in April 2025. The change follows the transfer of Kayo Sports, BINGE and Foxtel onto DAZN’s global technology platform.

For international rugby league fans, WatchNRL will provide access to every match of the 2027 NRL Telstra Premiership, including the Finals Series, the Ampol State of Origin Series and the NRL Women’s Telstra Premiership (NRLW).

The service will also include selected classic matches as well as news and entertainment programming from FOX League. Coverage will be powered by FOX SPORTS’ production, with Full HD streaming available across more devices and selected content available to download for offline viewing.

The 2027 NRL season will kick off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on 27 February, with Melbourne Storm taking on Wests Tigers and Parramatta Eels meeting Gold Coast Titans. It will be the fourth consecutive year the NRL has opened its season in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, WatchAFL will give international subscribers access to every match of the 2027 Toyota AFL Premiership Season and Finals Series, alongside the AFLW competition, AAMI Community Series, selected classic matches and programming from FOX FOOTY.

It comes ahead of the 2026 NAB AFLW Grand Final on Friday, 27 November, which will be an early opportunity for international audiences to experience the new offering.

WatchAFL will also carry coverage of the 2027 AAMI AFL Origin match, with Western Australia taking on South Australia at Perth’s Optus Stadium on 27 February. The 2027 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is scheduled to begin in mid-March.

Foxtel Group CEO Peter O’Connell said the transition would help connect Australian sporting competitions with larger international audiences.

“With DAZN’s global reach and innovative technology, we have an opportunity to bring that action to even more fans and grow rugby league’s international audience,” O’Connell said.

DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev said the addition of both competitions strengthened the company’s international sports offering and provided opportunities for new audiences to discover Australian football.

Australian fans will not see any changes to their existing viewing arrangements. Kayo Sports and Foxtel remain official broadcast partners of the NRL and AFL in Australia, and the transition only applies to international WatchNRL and WatchAFL services.

Neither service will be available through DAZN in Australia, New Zealand or the Pacific Islands.

Subscription pricing will remain relative to existing WatchAFL and WatchNRL pricing as the services transition to DAZN.