Home > Latest News > Warner Bros. Discovery Reverts Back to HBO Max in Branding U-turn

Warner Bros. Discovery Reverts Back to HBO Max in Branding U-turn

By | 15 May 2025

In a move that feels more like a U-turn than a rebrand, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced it will revert the name of its streaming service from Max back to HBO Max starting this winter (summer in the US).

The decision was revealed at the company’s annual upfronts presentation in New York. It marks the second name change in just three years, following the controversial 2023 decision to drop the ‘HBO’ label in favour of the more generic Max – a move met with confusion and criticism.

The original decision to remove ‘HBO’ was made in an attempt to broaden the service’s family-friendly appeal following the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc. But internal data and market feedback appear to have pushed WBD to reverse course.

Despite the branding confusion, the platform has gained significant traction globally, adding 22 million new subscribers since the change to Max. WBD now targets more than 150 million subscribers by the end of 2026.

Subscribers will not see immediate changes beyond the app’s name and interface, which will return to HBO’s signature black-and-white aesthetic. Pricing remains unchanged for now, with current tiers at A$9.99 (Basic with Ads), A$16.99 (Standard), and A$20.99 (Premium).



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Warner Bros Games Revenue Plummets 48% Amid Lack of Releases
Thomson Launches 100-Inch Google TV To Rival Hisense, Samsung and TCL
Netflix Rakes in $1.3bn from Aussies But Sends Most Of It Offshore
Max Cracks Down on Password Sharing With Extra Member Fee
Samsung to Launch 115-inch MicroLED TV in 2025
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Review: AI-Driven Innovation in a Sleek Mid-Range Package
Latest News
/
May 15, 2025
/
Dick’s Sporting Goods To Acquire Foot Locker in A$3.5 Billion Deal
Latest News
/
May 15, 2025
/
Chinese Security Camera Company Rolls Out New Range At Multiple Retailers
Latest News
/
May 15, 2025
/
Sony Hints at Another PS5 Price Hike Amid Tariff Turmoil
Latest News
/
May 15, 2025
/
Beko Marks 70 Years of Innovation, Sustainability, and Global Growth
Latest News
/
May 15, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Review: AI-Driven Innovation in a Sleek Mid-Range Package
Latest News
/
May 15, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Motorola continues to redefine the boundaries of the mid-range smartphone market with the launch of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion,...
Read More