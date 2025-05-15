In a move that feels more like a U-turn than a rebrand, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced it will revert the name of its streaming service from Max back to HBO Max starting this winter (summer in the US).

The decision was revealed at the company’s annual upfronts presentation in New York. It marks the second name change in just three years, following the controversial 2023 decision to drop the ‘HBO’ label in favour of the more generic Max – a move met with confusion and criticism.

The original decision to remove ‘HBO’ was made in an attempt to broaden the service’s family-friendly appeal following the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc. But internal data and market feedback appear to have pushed WBD to reverse course.

Despite the branding confusion, the platform has gained significant traction globally, adding 22 million new subscribers since the change to Max. WBD now targets more than 150 million subscribers by the end of 2026.

Subscribers will not see immediate changes beyond the app’s name and interface, which will return to HBO’s signature black-and-white aesthetic. Pricing remains unchanged for now, with current tiers at A$9.99 (Basic with Ads), A$16.99 (Standard), and A$20.99 (Premium).