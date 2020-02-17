HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Want Free Access To Netflix? This 60GB Plan For Under $40 Will Give It To You

Want Free Access To Netflix? This 60GB Plan For Under $40 Will Give It To You

By | 17 Feb 2020
, , , , ,

It’s one of the most valuable and impressive phone deals we’ve seen all year – even after the Samsung S20 5G range prompted an avalanche of competitive deals from almost all major telcos.

Consumers who opt for this deal will receive 60GB of data for $38 a month, is contract-free and gives a free 12-month Netflix subscription.

The only catch is the offer is only available until this afternoon from Circles.Life, which is powered by the Optus network.

To get this plan, consumers will need to use the promo cod BINGEON before 3pm AEDT Monday 17 February.

Consumers will also have to ensure the 20GB for $10 add-on is selected during sign-up and will have to activate the SIM before 31 March.

As previously mentioned, the contract-free plan comes with free Netflix for a year, as Circles.Life will send users a $10 e-gift vouched via email in the second week of each month. This gives consumers a Basic Netflix subscription, with a few dollars to spare.

Unfortunately, there is another catch – the 60GB deal will drop to 40GB of data after the first year.

Consumers can purchase the deal online through Circles.Life official website.

About Post Author
Journalist reporting on news, business, finance and technology. Twitter: @camillatheak
, , , , ,
You may also like
Optus Won’t Bid For Rugby Despite Lions Tour Inclusion Claim Insiders
BREAKING NEWS: New Stealing Charges Laid Against Huawei
BREAKING NEWS: Mobile World Congress Cancelled
Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Samsung Partners With Netflix
Netflix Not Sweating Over Disney Plus, Analysts See Low Risk
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Coronavirus & Airline Revenue: Almost $5 Billion Lost In First Quarter
Appointment & Jobs Coronavirus Finance
/
February 17, 2020
/
Apple AirPods Pro Have An Amazing Hidden Feature
Apple Brands Industry
/
February 17, 2020
/
Heart-Warming Moment VR Reconnects Mother With Deceased Daughter
Content Display Industry
/
February 17, 2020
/
Revealed: Apple Taking On Qualcomm In New iPhone Design
Apple Hardware Industry
/
February 17, 2020
/
The Real Threat Of Sex Robots: Researchers Speak Out
Hardware Industry Investigation
/
February 17, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Coronavirus & Airline Revenue: Almost $5 Billion Lost In First Quarter
Appointment & Jobs Coronavirus Finance
/
February 17, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc on the global tech industry with high-profile events being cancelled and wide scale disruption...
Read More