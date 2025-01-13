JBL’s new Horizon 3 alarm clock-cum-speaker has two 1.5-inch full-range transducers, and dual passive radiators that “fill the room with deep, rich audio”.

And a large control knob and some generously sized digits on the display.

While the Horizon 2 was a circular design, the Horizon 3 is closer to an oval shape.

There is multi-speaker connectivity through Auracast and Bluetooth 5.3 for other JBL and Harman Auracast-enabled devices.

JBL says the new device helps support rest and relaxation, “simplifying everyday routines”.

How so?

“Featuring intuitive ambient lighting and relaxing sounds like ocean waves, wake up to the sunrise alarm to help regulate circadian rhythms and unwind to nature inspired sounds before going to sleep.”

It is compatible with the JBL One App, allowing adjustments to alarm settings, EQ and lighting.

You can set multiple alarms via the app.

“The JBL Horizon 3 is designed to enhance any space and routine with JBL’s signature sound and thoughtful features,” said Carsten Olesen, President, Consumer Audio at HARMAN. “From customizable lighting to seamless connectivity, we’ve created a product that brings elevated sound and convenience into everyday moments.”

It has a USB-C port for fast charging, comes in grey and black and has a frosted display.

The Horizon 3 is due to be released in May. It will cost €139.99 (about A$230).