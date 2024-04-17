Vodafone customers across Australia experienced an outage yesterday, reporting they were having trouble making calls.

Customers posted their frustration on social media, after the outage reportedly affected voice calls.

Users revealed they were unable to receive calls or contact other Vodafone customers.

One person said they “cannot make or receive calls in the Sydney CBD.”

Another said they were only able to make outgoing calls. They weren’t receiving calls or text messages.

“One of my services can receive but not make calls and SMS, whilst the other service is the reverse.”

Vodafone responded on social media, asking customers to reach out so customer service could assist.

Most reports came from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, North Melbourne, Gold Coast, and Canberra.

A spokesperson for Vodafone said their technical teams were working to solve the issue as soon as possible.

“Our technical teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

They confirmed other services, including data services, triple 0 calls, and text messages appeared to be working as normal.

It was revealed the service was restored yesterday evening.