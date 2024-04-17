HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Vodafone Suffers Outage, Customers Unable To Make Calls

Vodafone Suffers Outage, Customers Unable To Make Calls

By | 17 Apr 2024

Vodafone customers across Australia experienced an outage yesterday, reporting they were having trouble making calls.

Customers posted their frustration on social media, after the outage reportedly affected voice calls.

Users revealed they were unable to receive calls or contact other Vodafone customers.

One person said they “cannot make or receive calls in the Sydney CBD.”

Another said they were only able to make outgoing calls. They weren’t receiving calls or text messages.

“One of my services can receive but not make calls and SMS, whilst the other service is the reverse.”

Vodafone responded on social media, asking customers to reach out so customer service could assist.

Most reports came from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, North Melbourne, Gold Coast, and Canberra.

A spokesperson for Vodafone said their technical teams were working to solve the issue as soon as possible.

“Our technical teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

They confirmed other services, including data services, triple 0 calls, and text messages appeared to be working as normal.

It was revealed the service was restored yesterday evening.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Spotify Claims 25% Of Aussie Subscribers Try Audiobooks
Huawei Matebook X Pro 2024
When Will The New Apple-Rivalling Huawei MateBook X Pro 2024 Come To Australia?
TPG Telecom’s Shares At Record-Low Levels
Costco’s Gold Sales May Be Several Hundred Millions A Month
Swann Homeshield (Image: Supplied by Swann)
Swann Partners With AWS For AI-Driven Voice Assistant
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Marshal Major V (Image: Sourced from Marshall website)
Marshall’s Latest Major V Headphones Have 100+ Hours Of Battery Life
Latest News
/
April 17, 2024
/
Roborock To Launch New Robotic Vacuum In Australia
Latest News
/
April 17, 2024
/
Why Was Lifestyle Store Not Placed Into Administration As Fight Over Disapearing Stock Emerges
Latest News
/
April 17, 2024
/
HMD Partners With Heineken On New Phone For Disconnecting
Latest News
/
April 17, 2024
/
Epic To Bring Its Swedish App Store To iOS Devices In OZ?
Latest News
/
April 17, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Marshal Major V (Image: Sourced from Marshall website)
Marshall’s Latest Major V Headphones Have 100+ Hours Of Battery Life
Latest News
/
April 17, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
British audio specialist Marshall has just announced its new wireless on-ear headphones Major V, as well as entry-level wireless earbuds...
Read More