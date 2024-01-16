Vodafone is again pushing up the price of mobile phone plans, an action that will temp customers to check whether their service is still a cheaper alternative.

The Australian Financial Review reports that plans are being hiked by 6-9 percent, with post-paid mobile plans rising $4 per month. At this stage the fee jump applies only to new customers.

It’s not the first time Vodafone has recently hiked prices, when prices for post paid accounts rose $5 per month in April last year.

Vodafone also has been enticing existing customers to upgrade to more expensive plans, with the lure of a larger phone or data quota.

The price hike is likely to see new and existing customers re-evaluate whether Vodafone service is worth it; many customers endure Vodafone’s poorer coverage outside main population areas because the service is cheaper.

Vodafone’s cheapest plan is $49 per month for unlimited standard national calls and texts, unlimited standard international texts and 50GB of data with throttling when the cap is reached.