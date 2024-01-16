HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Vodafone Mobile Plans Jump 6-9 Per Cent

Vodafone Mobile Plans Jump 6-9 Per Cent

By | 16 Jan 2024

Vodafone is again pushing up the price of mobile phone plans, an action that will temp customers to check whether their service is still a cheaper alternative.

The Australian Financial Review reports that plans are being hiked by 6-9 percent, with post-paid mobile plans rising $4 per month. At this stage the fee jump applies only to new customers.

It’s not the first time Vodafone has recently hiked prices, when prices for post paid accounts rose $5 per month in April last year.

Vodafone also has been enticing existing customers to upgrade to more expensive plans, with the lure of a larger phone or data quota.

The price hike is likely to see new and existing customers re-evaluate whether Vodafone service is worth it; many customers endure Vodafone’s poorer coverage outside main population areas because the service is cheaper.

Vodafone’s cheapest plan is $49 per month for unlimited standard national calls and texts, unlimited standard international texts and 50GB of data with throttling when the cap is reached.



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
, , , ,
You may also like
Are New Roku TVs Set To Go On Sale In OZ
Musk Launches Satellites That Will Allow Space-Age Optus Texts And Calls
Telstra Owned Fetch Cuts New Global Sports Deal With ESPN
Air NZ Partners With Starlink For High Speed In-Flight Free Wi-Fi
Bunnings Becomes Australia’s 2nd Most Trusted Brand
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Image: androidheadlines.com
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 Details Include Advanced AI Features
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
Kayo Sports To Offer 4K Streaming To Fans
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
Tens Of Thousands Of Appliances Sitting On OZ Wharves Problem For Retailers
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
BREAKING NEWS:Masimo’s Stolen Blood Oxygen Technology Stripped From Apple Watches
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
Former Sound United Audio Division Delivers 4th Q Results, Discussions With Apple Continuing
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Image: androidheadlines.com
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 Details Include Advanced AI Features
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung’s coming Galaxy S24 could get seven years of updates according to information leaked a day before its unveiling. Online...
Read More