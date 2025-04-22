Home > Latest News > Vodafone Gains Ground as Aussies Ditch Telstra Amid Cost-of-Living Squeeze

Vodafone Gains Ground as Aussies Ditch Telstra Amid Cost-of-Living Squeeze

By | 22 Apr 2025

A growing number of Australians are abandoning Telstra in favour of cheaper Vodafone plans as TPG Telecom’s A$1.6 billion network-sharing deal with Optus begins to pay off.

According to The Australian, the January rollout of the TPG-Optus agreement has triggered a 40% spike in new Vodafone customers, marking the telco’s strongest growth period in six years.

The Sunshine Coast has seen a staggering 80% jump, while other cities including Perth, Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne have all recorded strong gains.

The deal, which dramatically expanded Vodafone’s coverage by piggybacking on Optus infrastructure, is resonating with Australians frustrated by Telstra’s high prices.

TPG’s consumer head Kieran Cooney said many customers were tired of what he described as a “tax on coverage,” and are now finding better value with Vodafone.

Telstra’s base mobile plan costs A$65 a month for 50GB, compared to Vodafone’s A$45 plan offering 100GB for the first year. Even after reverting to standard pricing, Vodafone remains roughly 25% cheaper.

Despite Telstra defending its pricing by citing its wider coverage footprint, many Australians appear to be prioritising value over range.

Cooney said: “More and more Australians are choosing to come over to Vodafone because we’ve got the network – and so much more of Australia.”

TPG had previously sought a network-sharing deal with Telstra, but that proposal was blocked by regulators over competition concerns.



