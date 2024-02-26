Apple’s Vision Pro users are noticing the front glass is cracking down the middle. This has happened for a small, yet growing number of people.

What’s a mystery is the cause, as owners claim they haven’t dropped, mishandled, or abused the device.

Owners are concerned as this headset is an ultra-premium device, and the idea of having to pay for expensive repairs for unexplainable problems seems to not sit right.

Apple has yet to issue an official statement about why some users are experiencing these cracks, or how it plans to address it.

A lot of speculation has been circulating about how to avoid this issue. The repair itself costs around U$800 (approx. A$1,218), but if the user purchases the U$500 Apple Care+ plan, this drops to U$300. However, the user is still U$800 out of pocket.

The first reported cracked screen issue was posted on Reddit on February 5th, three days after the Vision Pro was launched. A faint white line appeared from the bottom center of the glass, similar to the cracks that appeared in the first generation of folding phones.

Reportedly, there were manufacturing issues which delayed the launch of the headset. The glass surface covers the lidar sensor, and there’s a possibility a crack could affect depth mapping.

A 10-foot drop test resulted in a visor that cracked like automotive safety glass, however drops weren’t an issue among users.

One user was initially denied a replacement by an Apple senior customer support agent, and then faced delays due to the local Apple Store being too busy. Eventually, they got a replacement.

A Reddit user received 417 upvotes on a post titled “Cracked! But Not Dropped.” Some cracks are also worse than others, with one example showcasing a line of broken glass that runs top to bottom in contrast to the black of the front panel.

Some have reported leaving their headsets charging with the protective front cover on, while others say they place them in their case.

Due to the battery being external, there’s no reason for any thermal expansion to affect the headset and glass.

For anyone who has already suffered a cracked front glass, try again if the first claim is rejected by a representative, because another one may offer a replacement.