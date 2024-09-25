Nearly a decade after Australia’s ACCC issued Visa with an A$18 million penalty for anti-competitive conduct, the US has now filed a lawsuit against Visa, accusing it of illegally stifling competition to maintain a monopoly over the debit card market.

The Department of Justice has said that more than 60 per cent of debit transactions in the United States run on Visa’s debit network, allowing it to charge over $7 billion (A$10.14 billion) in fees each year for processing those transactions.

It added that Visa had punished companies which wanted to use alternative payment networks and paid off potential competitors to maintain its dominance in the market.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Visa’s dominance had allowed it to extract fees that were far higher than it could have charged in a “competitive market”, according to the BBC.

“Merchants and banks pass along those costs to consumers, either by raising prices or reducing quality or service,” he said.

“As a result, Visa’s unlawful conduct affects not just the price of one thing – but the price of nearly everything.”

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York, alleged that Visa had used a “web of contracts” that required businesses to commit to routing a certain volume of transactions to the Visa network or face higher fees – effectively creating illegal “exclusive deals”.

The Department of Justice also contends that Visa used its dominance of the market to threaten firms such as PayPal with significant fees, unless they signed deals committing them to routing payments through the firm.

Julie Rottenberg, Visa’s general counsel, said businesses and consumers chose Visa because of its “secure and reliable network”.

“Today’s lawsuit ignores the reality that Visa is just one of many competitors in a debit space that is growing, with entrants who are thriving,” she said. “This lawsuit is meritless, and we will defend ourselves vigorously.”

Although the EU and the UK have banned payment surcharges on credit and debit cards, Australia has yet to do the same.

In November last year, the Reserve Bank of Australia released a report of a survey which showed that the share of in-person transactions made with cash halved, from 32 per cent to 16 per cent, over the three years to 2022.

The RBA has brought forward its review of merchant costs and surcharging, and hopes to release a consultation paper by the end of the year. Its review will consider whether surcharging should be banned.

The RBA estimated that in 2022 7 per cent of all card payments involved some surcharge. It will also examine whether caps on interchange fees, charged by a merchant’s bank to the bank that the customer has a card with, could be reduced