Australian travellers will soon be able to make QR code payments at millions of merchants across Asia Pacific using Samsung Wallet, following a new partnership between Visa and Samsung Electronics.

The companies have launched Visa Scan to Pay, a new feature allowing Samsung Galaxy users to pay for purchases overseas by scanning merchant QR codes using Visa cards already stored in their digital wallets.

The service targets countries where QR code payments are widely accepted, including China, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Hong Kong, potentially reducing the need for Australians to carry cash or download local payment applications.

Users simply open Samsung Wallet, scan a participating merchant’s QR code and authorise the transaction through their Galaxy smartphone.

Supported payment networks include Alipay+ in Malaysia and Hong Kong, FOMO Pay in Singapore, Lakala in mainland China, VN Pay in Vietnam, and OpenRice and Octopus in Hong Kong.

Visa and Samsung say the service will initially be available to users in Australia and Singapore, with additional markets expected to follow over the coming quarters.

The launch comes as research commissioned by Visa suggests cash remains a popular payment method among Australians travelling internationally.

A small-sample survey conducted by Askable found 62% of Australians used cash during a recent overseas trip, while 60% indicated they would carry less cash if QR payments were available through Samsung Wallet.

Another 15% said they would carry cash only as a backup.

The research also found that 36% valued making payments through a trusted bank, while 35% preferred using an existing payment card rather than adopting another payment service.

“Australian consumers expect simple, secure and trusted payment experiences as they travel overseas,” said Anthony Jones, Visa’s Head of Products and Solutions for Oceania.

“By bringing Visa Scan to Pay to Samsung Wallet, we’re making everyday payments more accessible and convenient through a device that millions of consumers already use daily.”

Samsung Wallet uses Samsung Knox security technology, including encryption and biometric authentication, to protect sensitive payment information.

The new QR functionality expands Samsung Wallet’s existing contactless payment capabilities, allowing Galaxy owners to make purchases at merchants that may not support conventional tap-and-pay transactions.

The technology is part of Visa Pay, a broader initiative designed to connect digital wallets and payment applications to Visa’s global network.

Visa says its network reaches more than 175 million merchant locations worldwide, although Scan to Pay will initially operate only through participating QR payment networks.

The partnership reflects growing competition among digital wallet providers as QR payments become increasingly popular across Asia, particularly among smaller retailers and businesses that rely on mobile payment systems.

For Australian travellers, the biggest advantage could be the ability to use an existing Visa card through Samsung Wallet without having to rely as heavily on cash or unfamiliar overseas payment platforms.