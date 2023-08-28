HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Virgin Australia Unveils New Baggage Tracker

Virgin Australia Unveils New Baggage Tracker

By | 28 Aug 2023

Chief Customer and Digital Officer at Virgin Australia, Paul Jones believes the airline’s recent cancellations and poor on-time performance will no longer be an issue, as the company have announced a new tagging tool, in an effort to keep track of baggage.

“We had a disappointing performance in July. It wasn’t up to our standard or the standard our customers have come to expect for us. We’re sorry to those who were disrupted. August is looking significantly better than July.”

Paul comes Virgin’s rival Qantas, and arrived during the depths of COVID-19 in December 2020. His appointment came just one month after the airline was saved by US private equity Bain Capital.

“Customers need to experience an airline in a seamless way from an end-to-end basis in order for it to be successful. That’s my biggest focus.”

Virgin have unveiled the country’s first customer baggage tracking tool, part of a $400 million investments, revamping the technology assets of the company. It took two years to develop, and now customers can track the status of their checked bags from the app. So far, it has been rolled out around 70% of the network.

Paul is hoping it will encourage more to check bags, and speed up the process of boarding and disembarking.

“The genesis for the tool came out of a 2019 survey we did, which revealed that checking bags was one of the biggest stress points for customers. I’m sure during the last few years, that’s only become greater. So we’re now giving customers visibility over their bags across every step of the journey.”

This is just that latest initiative the airline has tried in order to improve the stressful parts of travel. Following the “middle seat lottery” where those choosing to sit in the middle, went in the running to win prizes, along with a “rapid rebook” tool allowing customers more options if there is a cancellation or delay.

The success of these in an efforts of the airline meeting its core goal of transporting passengers on time. This has been difficult recently, due to Regional Express, Qantas, and Jetstar all meeting its average on time performance last month.

Paul claims the airline has zeroed in on service and value since 2020.

“The cause of the July challenges were a combination of air traffic control issues and weather and as a result of that some of our resources were impacted. So, we’ve spent a lot of time working on how to ensure the elements in our control work better for us into the future.”



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Netflix Releases iOS Controller App Preparing For TV Game Launch
Roblox Gains “Well Over” A Million Downloads On Quest VR Headsets
New Scam Warning Issued For Coles, Telstra Loyalty Customers
ChatGPT Is Now Available For Android Users
Twitter Pays Out Millions To Verified Accounts
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

3G To Be Turned Off in Australia By Vodafone, Telstra and Optus
Latest News
/
August 28, 2023
/
Apple Security Chief Charged With Bribery Stemming From Gun Permits
Latest News
/
August 28, 2023
/
Asus Announces New TUF Gaming AMD Graphics Cards
Latest News
/
August 28, 2023
/
EU’s Digital Services Act Goes Into Effect
Latest News
/
August 28, 2023
/
Gran Turismo/Barbie Neck And Neck For Box Office Lead
Latest News
/
August 28, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

3G To Be Turned Off in Australia By Vodafone, Telstra and Optus
Latest News
/
August 28, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
It has been twenty years since the 3G mobile phone and data network was adopted in Australia, but now Vodafone,...
Read More