ViewSonic has unveiled an all-new projector, the PJB716K, which features a 4K 240Hz display.

The company claims that the projector has a brightness of 3700 lumens, 4.2ms latency, and a 12000:1 contrast ratio.

It also supports HDR10 and HLG formats, as well as utilises ViewSonic’s SuperColor technology for enhanced colour accuracy.

The PJB716K includes automatic keystone correction and surface adjustment, along with support for frame packing and frame sequential 3D content.

The keystone correction feature automatically adjusts the projected image to correct any distortion when the projector is not perfectly aligned with the screen.

This projector also has a built-in 10W speaker and two HDMI 2.0 interfaces. Furthermore, it has a vColorTuner colour adjustment tool, which allows users to connect it to a PC to fine-tune colour profiles.

The price of the projector, or its availability in Australia, has not yet been confirmed.

Apart from projectors, ViewSonic also recently unveiled a couple of gaming monitors. The XG2536, for example, is aimed at the gaming market. It has a 24-inch display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution IPS panel and a 280Hz refresh rate. It also has a brightness of 300 nits, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, and a 5ms response time. Meanwhile, ViewSonic claims that the VX2781-4K-Pro-6 gaming monitor is the “world’s first 4K IGZO technology native 165Hz Fast IPS gaming monitor.” It has a 27-inch Fast IPS panel with a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, and a 165Hz refresh rate as well as a 1ms response time (with overdrive) that minimises input lag.