ViewSonic has revealed its new curved, ultrawide monitor, equipped with a 44.5-inch display with a 32:9 aspect ratio.

The VX4518 monitor is currently available in China for 4,999 Yuan (approx. A$1,067). Official Australian pricing and availability are still to be revealed.

The 44.5-inch VA panel has a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440, and it comes with 1500 curvature.

It also has a 165Hz refresh rate with 1ms MPRT for smooth visuals and fast response times. This eliminates ghosting and tearing effects in games.

The monitor covers 99% of the sRGB colour gamut, and 90% of DCI-P3. It also supports HDR10.

Additionally, it comes with features set to please any gamer, including compatibility with AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync adaptive sync technologies.

There’s also a black stabiliser function which allows the user to see more detail in dark areas.

The monitor supports PIP (Picture in Picture) and PBP (Picture by Picture) modes, which allow multitaskers to display two different sources simultaneously. There’s also KVM functionality for controlling two different computers with one single keyboard and mouse.

For connectivity, the VX4518 monitor is equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DP 1.4 port, a USB-B upstream port, a USB-C port (with 65W power), and three USB-A 3.2 downstream ports.

Finally, it has built in speakers as well as a headphone jack, built in eye care features, such as hardware based low blue light reduction and DC dimming, and an ergonomic stand for tilting and height adjustments.