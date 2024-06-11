ViewSonic has launched a new monitor, the XG2536, that is aimed at growing its market share within the gaming market.

This 24-inch display has a 1920 x 1080 resolution IPS panel with a 280Hz refresh rate, reported Gizmochina.

It also has a brightness of 300 nits, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, and a 5ms response time.

For better colour representation, the monitor has 8-bit color depth and covers 99 per cent of the sRGB and 98 per cent of the NTSC colour gamuts.

The monitor is also equipped with two 2W speakers for basic audio needs and an ambient light on the back.

Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, a USB-C 3.2 port with 65W Power Delivery for charging laptops, and a standard 3.5mm headphone jack.

The monitor is priced around A$440, although its official launch date and exact pricing in Australia is yet to be confirmed.

Earlier this year, ViewSonic unveiled high-end versions of its monitors. For example, the VX4518 monitor is a curved, ultrawide monitor, equipped with a 44.5-inch display with a 32:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 1ms. Besides that monitor, it also revealed the ViewSonic has revealed its new VX2781-4K-Pro-6 gaming monitor, which it claimed was the “world’s first 4K IGZO technology native 165Hz Fast IPS gaming monitor.”

It also introduced its first OLED gaming monitor, the XG272-2K-OLED, in April. That 27-inch monitor features native 2K QHD (2560×1440) resolution and has a 0.01ms pixel response time, 240Hz refresh rate, and comes with Blur Busters Verified certification, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, and AMD FreeSync Premium technologies.