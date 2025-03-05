Video game developer Rockstar Games has acquired Sydney-based studio Video Games Deluxe, which will soon be rebranded as Rockstar Australia.

The studio, best known for its work on the 2017 re-release of L.A. Noire and more recently Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, has been an integral partner for Rockstar Games for many years. This acquisition marks the next step in the partnership between the two companies.

As Rockstar’s Australian arm, the studio will likely play a key role in upcoming Rockstar projects, although specifics remain under wraps.

By far the most-anticipated title from Rockstar right now is Grand Theft Auto 6. The game is expected to launch in Autumn 2025, with a potential release around mid-September. However, PC players may have to wait until 2026 to experience the game, likely due to the extensive hardware demands GTA 6 is expected to place on systems.

“It’s been an honor to work closely with Rockstar Games this past decade,” said Brendan McNamara, founder of Video Games Deluxe. “We are thrilled to be a part of Rockstar Games and to continue our efforts to make the best games possible.”