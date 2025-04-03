Victrola whose turntables recently moved beyond Sonos and can be streamed wirelessly to other devices has now acquired American Hi-Fi brand KLH Audio.

Both Victrola and KLH Audio’s products are currently sold in Australia. Victrola’s turntables are available at retailers

such as JB Hi-Fi through its Marketplace platform, whereas KLH Audio’s products are distributed via Melbourne-based Jay Vee Technologies.

Victrola which was founded in 1906 is reportedly America’s longest-living record player brand, whereas KLH Audio, established in 1957 by Henry Kloss, Malcolm S. Low, and Josef Anton Hofmann, is well-known for its high-fidelity loudspeakers.

In 2018, KLH was purchased by former Klipsch and VOXX executive, David P. Kelley, who then resurrected the brand. The subsequent release of the Model Five Loudspeakers proved to be a massive success for the brand.

“KLH has maintained a legacy of being one of the most influential names in audio,” said Victrola CEO Scott Hagen.

“For nearly 100 years, both KLH and Victrola have repeatedly delivered innovation through beautifully and thoughtfully designed products. Bringing these two brands and teams together merges uncompromising performance with rapid innovation and design, enabling us to deliver the best music playback solutions in the most relevant formats for music lovers today and in the future.”

Both companies have stated that they “will continue investing in cutting-edge, consumer-friendly products that set new standards for quality and performance.”

As part of the acquisition, David Kelley, former President of Global Sales for Klipsch and KLH CEO, has been appointed Brand President of KLH under the Victrola umbrella.

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone for KLH,” said Kelley.

“With the additional resources and support from Victrola, we are poised to elevate our research and development efforts, expand our global market presence, and continue creating groundbreaking audio solutions for our dealers and distributors around the world.”