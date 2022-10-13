Victorinox, the company best known for the development of the Swiss Army Knife, has launched a new range of bags and backpacks for business.

The Architecture Urban 2 collection, which was a winner of the Red Dot Design Awards for 2022, is made up of five different bags with differing form actors, sporting premium quality, a sleek modern design and supreme space and practicality.

Victorinox say that the new range was designed for the modern commuter in mind and meets the customer needs of the “New Normal”.

With work the work environment dramatically changed post pandemic as more and more opt for hybrid work, the new normal needs bags that are built to carry and protect devices transporting between work and home, whilst remaining stylish and comfortable.

The entire range sports 360-degree protection for electronic devices such as laptops and tablets with hi-density foam lining the outside, and an internal device compartment made up of secure stretch fabric to keep it from moving around.

The external fabric is highly water and abrasion resistant, whilst also being soft to the touch. I addition, the leather accents give the bags a subtle and stylish two-tone design, and covers the handles for comfort and grip.

Other design features include coated zippers, a magnet-closing zipper pocket cover on the main compartment, and a small pocket specifically for earbuds.

The lining of the bag is antimicrobial, and has been treated with SILVADUR technology, which prevents the growth of microorganisms, and will still work for up to 40 washes.

In keeping with Victorinox’s brand DNA, the Architecture Urban2 can be personalized with a tag that resembles the design of the Swiss Army Knife. The embedded tags can be engraved with up to 12 characters in a range of colours.

Topped off with a global 1+10 year warranty, the Victorinox Architecture Urban2 range is available now from the company’s website. Pricing can be found below.