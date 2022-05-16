Victorinox, the company known for making the first ever Swiss Army Knife, have earned themselves the Red Dot design award on four of their products.

The products in question are the Spectra 3.0 trolley collection, Classic Precious Alox Collection Swiss Army Knife, the Mini Tool FireAnt Set and the Architecture Urban2 business bag collection.

The Spectra 3.0 is the crème de la crème in business travel, tailored to the tech savvy traveller and an industry leader in functionality, innovation, sustainability, and style.

Spectra 3.0

Made from a recycled polycarbonate shell material, the Spectra 3.0 range is a sustainable travel solution that boasts the highest in strength, durability, and performance. The sturdy build is further environmentally friendly, cutting emissions with less need for repair or replacements.

While expandable storage is commonplace on travel trolleys today, Victorinox have revolutionized it. The Spectra 3.0 collection features a new and improved self-expandable system that can provide an additional 40% volume in the medium and large sizes. The lightweight frame and springs of the Spectra 3.0 makes expansion easy, while tightening straps secure it in place.

Other features include USB charging capabilities, four-slot TSA approved locks, handle stability technology and more. Prices start at $1,190 RRP.

Classic Precious Alox Collection Swiss Army Knife

Victorinox have built up on their heritage as the creators of the first Swiss Army Knife with the Classic Precious Alox Collection. With a woven Alox pattern in a variety of colours, Victorinox have provided their users with a unique and innovative 3D haptic experience in a trusty, reliable and precise tool. The Classic Precious Alex Swiss Army Knife range is available for purchase for $115 RRP.

Mini Tool FireAnt Set

As a complimentary accessory to their range of Swiss Army Knives, Victorinox have released the Mini Tool FireAnt Set, turning any existing pocketknife into a fire-starter. However, this is much more than a regular flint and steel. The Fire Ant Set comes with three fire steels of different colours and six helix tinder, which can be stored within the corkscrew of Victorinox Swiss Army Knives between 84 and 130mm. The glow in the dark colours make them easy to find and visually exciting. The Mini Tool FireAnt set costs $84.95 RRP.

Architecture Urban2

Victorinox’s Architecture Urban2 are the companies latest and greatest range of premium business bags. With next generation protection, practical storage and space and eye-catching design, the range has been designed to revolutionise how commuters carry their work necessities. With 360-degree electronic protection and hi-density protective foam, users can be sure that their devices are safe. Prices start at $799 RRP.