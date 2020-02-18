Valve’s VR headset out of stock ahead of Half-Life VR game launch

Valve has announced that 23 March is the release date for the long-awaited next instalment in the Half-Life video game series.

But Valve’s own virtual reality headset, the Index, remains out of stock just weeks before the launch of the anticipated VR title.

First released in June 2019, the Index sold an estimated 149,000 units by the end of the year, the majority of which were sold after the announcement of Half-Life: Alyx in November. Index owners will receive the game for free.

In January, Road to VR reported that out of the 31 countries in which the Index is sold, only in Japan was the headset in stock. Even then, only two of the five Index packages were available (the headset plus controller bundle and the standalone headset).

Now, in the second half of February, the stock situation is even worse.

Customers who try to purchase the Index are encouraged by Valve to sign up to receive an email notification when stock does return.

In a tweet thread announcing the Half-Life: Alyx launch date, Valve said, “We will have more information on upcoming Valve Index availability soon.”

Half-Life: Alyx is the first game in the Half-Life series since Half-Life: Episode Two in 2007. It is played exclusively in VR, however it will be compatible with a range of VR headsets, not just Valve’s Index.

Half-Life: Alyx, which tells a side story set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2, is compatible with the HTC Vive, HTC Vive Pro, HTC Vive Cosmos, Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift S and any Windows mixed reality headset.