Samsung’s Galaxy Buds3 Pro was launched last year and is available in Australia for $399. However, users are already reporting multiple issues with it.

Several of these issues are centred around quality control – there have been complaints of fragile ear tips and high-pitched sound problems.

The most worrisome problem reported is the growing number of reports about charging malfunctions, reported Gizmo China.

Some users have said that one of the earbuds does not charge properly. The issues they have faced when charging the buds is that the charging case’s orange blinking light, or a phone notification that notifies them that the earbuds aren’t charging, or the battery percentage of one of the earbuds remaining unchanged.

A magnetic sensor which detects whether the earbuds are in the case was a possible cause of the issue, according to one user.

A fix suggested by the user involves “bringing the defective earbud close enough to the case so the magnet/sensor thinks it’s inside” and removing it. The LED should blink alongside a “charging stopped” notification. Repeating the process a couple of times reportedly solved the problem.

Users have also noted that the charging pins in their case appeared damaged or “melted.”

Apart from the hardware, a software update released in October last year has also been linked to the charging issue. Some users said that their charging issues began appearing only after the update was installed.

The Galaxy Buds3 Pro were widely praised for their aesthetics and functionality at the time of their release.

It has a strip down the stem of the earbuds called Blade Lights, which allows users to control it by pinching or swiping up or down along the blade to adjust functions such as the volume.

The Buds3 Pro are compatible with an Interpreter feature that’s powered by Samsung’s Galaxy AI. It will, for example, allow a person conversing with someone speaking in a foreign language to have that speech translated into their own language and fed back through the earbuds. A Samsung Galaxy smartphone is required as the buds themselves do not have the capability to translate, rather it’s the Galaxy AI software on the Samsung smartphone that does so.

The Buds3 Pro have a Voice Command feature too which allows users to control it without actually touching them or the smartphone.