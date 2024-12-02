After being delayed repeatedly over the last few months mainly over privacy and security concerns, the first preview version of Microsoft’s AI tool Recall was finally made available for Copilot+ PCs last month, but users are now reporting further issues with it.

Tech reviewers testing the tool have observed that Recall fails to save the snapshots that allow the function to work.

It may take “several minutes” for a snapshot to save, which may leave delays in the AI processing, reported CNBC. Another senior editor at The Verge, Tom Warren, said that snapshots were not saving at all in his experience.

There doesn’t seem to be a ready patch to sort this issue out. Instead, Microsoft has recommended the basic computer restart method to tackle the issue.

The company sent out an advisory notice to the Dev channel of its Windows Insiders program, which are the main users currently previewing the Recall feature.

“Some users experience a delay before snapshots first appear in the timeline while using their device. If snapshots do not appear after 5 minutes, reboot your device. If saving snapshots is enabled, but you see snapshots are no longer being saved, reboot your device, ” Microsoft said in a blog post.

Even though the rollout of the tool has been delayed, even now the preview is initially only available on Qualcomm-powered Copilot Plus PCs, with support for Intel- and AMD-powered Copilot Plus PCs expected to follow soon.

Recall takes screenshots of almost everything you do on a Copilot Plus PC. It makes this information searchable and therefore easy to recall a memory or retrace your steps.

If you enable snapshots to be recorded by Recall, you can use the Recall app to search for what you were working on previously using natural language queries.

The Recall feature in Copilot+ PCs will be offered as an opt-in feature, and the tool automatically detects sensitive information like credit card details, passwords, and personal ID numbers and does not save those snapshots.