Moto’s New Tracking Device Takes On Samsung And Apple Tags

By | 25 Nov 2024

Motorola has released a tracking device – the Moto Tag – that will find your valuables on any Android 9.0 and up smartphone with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology. 

“Along with BLE, the moto tag uses Google’s Find My Device network to provide real-time, pinpoint accuracy to locate the missing device anywhere around the world,” Motorola says.

The company says the tags attach easily and can be set up quickly.

The moto tag is “designed to give users up to one year of battery life”.

Moto Tag Starlight Blue.

Head of Motorola, Greater Asia Pacific, Kurt Bonnici described 2024 as a “pivotal year … we have established ourselves as a leader in market. Our extensive smartphone offering speaks for itself”.

He said the company’s focus was on cutting out “customer pain points” through innovation.

“The expansion of Motorola’s ecosystem and the release of moto tag is a testament to this, being compatible with any Android device, whether a Motorola phone or not.”

The tag is “protected by end-to-end encryption on Google’s trusted network meaning all tracking is private. For an added layer of protection users can run a manual scan to search for trackers near to them which can detect unwanted tracking and ensure the user is in control”.

The colour range is Jade Green and Starlight Blue (below) and they are sold in lots of one (RRP $55) and five (RRP $179) at Harvey Norman.

Earlier this year Motorola launched its first two sets of earbuds, the moto buds and moto buds+, with Bose technology.



